Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after buying an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,339,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,728 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,423,000 after buying an additional 193,124 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average of $72.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

