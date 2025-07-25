Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Samsara were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 45,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $1,776,963.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,395,347 shares in the company, valued at $53,958,068.49. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $390,917.91. Following the sale, the insider owned 358,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,907,574.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,712,406 shares of company stock worth $112,812,044. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.27 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Samsara and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on IOT

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.