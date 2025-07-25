Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 128.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boeing were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $526,889,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $393,736,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,231 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Boeing
In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Boeing Price Performance
Shares of BA opened at $231.28 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $235.27. The stock has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.33.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boeing Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
