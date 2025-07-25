Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $457,000 Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

