Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 67.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in ANSYS by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ANSYS by 456.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $374.30 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.06 and a 52-week high of $395.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.