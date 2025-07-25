Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cummins were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,504,000 after acquiring an additional 84,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cummins by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after purchasing an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Cummins by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,856,000 after purchasing an additional 99,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $499,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CMI opened at $365.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $387.90.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.92.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

