Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $974,448,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $239,837,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 14,608.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,873,000 after buying an additional 1,313,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,990,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,577,000 after buying an additional 835,170 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Blackstone by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,984,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $342,235,000 after buying an additional 753,766 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone bought 1,189,532 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. The trade was a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,849,769 shares of company stock worth $54,932,307 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.5%

Blackstone stock opened at $177.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.63. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.18.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

