Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 3,353 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $40.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

