Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases New Position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in FOX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in FOX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FOX by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in FOX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FOXA. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. The trade was a 22.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

