Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $1,634,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $878,000. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $491,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $3,185,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $1,194,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.76. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $47.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DigitalOcean ( NYSE:DOCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.63 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 13.46%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $96,111.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 294,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,542.42. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

