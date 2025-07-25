Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 145.3% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 845,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,208,000 after purchasing an additional 501,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

