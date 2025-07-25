Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 364 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

