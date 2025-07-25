Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 42,571 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,571 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $186.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.53 and its 200-day moving average is $176.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.