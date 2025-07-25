Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 98,490 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,490 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,177,000 after acquiring an additional 460,154 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 612,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 121,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 76,509 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 153.0% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,075 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 78,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $135.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.99. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

