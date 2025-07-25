Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,048 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Phreesia by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after acquiring an additional 727,384 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in Phreesia by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,873,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after acquiring an additional 626,579 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,657,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 296,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Phreesia by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 143,077 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $77,531.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,763.79. This represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 7,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $204,426.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 143,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,002.89. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $1,510,733. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia Stock Performance

PHR opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.72. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $30.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

