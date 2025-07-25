Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 889.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 36,754 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

Insider Activity

In other MaxLinear news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 6,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $63,138.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,948. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

MXL opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. MaxLinear, Inc has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.94 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 55.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

