Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,704 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 51.9% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,339,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.39, for a total value of $536,651,023.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 887,933,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,683,180,030.61. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,231,873. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,947,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,588,785. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $232.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

