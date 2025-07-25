BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.16% of BellRing Brands worth $15,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRBR. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on BellRing Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.06.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.36. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $92,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,178 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,170.60. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $662,448. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

