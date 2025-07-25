Best Lithium Stocks To Consider – July 23rd

Exxon Mobil, QuantumScape, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or refining of lithium—a critical metal used primarily in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics and grid-scale energy storage. Their market value tends to fluctuate with global demand for clean-energy technologies and supply-chain developments. Investors watch lithium stocks closely as a barometer for the growth of the electric-vehicle and renewable-energy sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $109.85. 5,951,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,834,849. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $473.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average is $108.98.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. 50,353,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,492,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.66. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE:ALB traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.48. 3,006,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,613. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $69.91.

