BMO Capital Markets Boosts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $135.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RBLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Roblox to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $118.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.11 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $99,261,394.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,024,952.77. This trade represents a 86.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,651,690 shares of company stock valued at $593,440,562. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 819.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.