Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) PT at $156.41

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Shares of EAT opened at $152.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.31 and a 200-day moving average of $157.09. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.70. Brinker International has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $192.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 333.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total transaction of $319,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,522.81. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $6,507,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

