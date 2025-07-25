Brokerages Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) PT at $149.33

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of STLD stock opened at $126.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.89.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 35.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.