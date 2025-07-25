Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 1.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Bruker by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Bruker by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bruker

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.