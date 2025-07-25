Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Holdings Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,703,000 after purchasing an additional 740,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,898,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,578,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,374,000 after purchasing an additional 899,841 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.66. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

