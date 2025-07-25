Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $148,857,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,503,000 after purchasing an additional 991,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after purchasing an additional 713,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 699,889 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $114.92.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on BG. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

