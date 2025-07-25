C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 481.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $114.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.