California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 751.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 785.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

Insider Activity

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $55,812.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,491.99. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

