Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lowered to Sector Perform Rating by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

CNI stock opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $121.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 292,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $166,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.7% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 38,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 29,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

