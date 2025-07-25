Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $914,090,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 44.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,950,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

