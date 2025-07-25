Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

