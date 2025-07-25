Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCL. HSBC upgraded Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

CCL opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

