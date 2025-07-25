Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $3,429,700.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total value of $3,429,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 631,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,564,976.80. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $326.46 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.07.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,823,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after buying an additional 1,109,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,364,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,020,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after buying an additional 481,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.