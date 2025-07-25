CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Increased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 78.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 237.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
CDW opened at $180.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Corporation has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $237.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.93.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
