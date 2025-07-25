Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Celestica were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $788,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Celestica by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 22,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.81. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $173.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus lowered their price target on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Celestica from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

