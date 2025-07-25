Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,919,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 25.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 4.5%

CHTR stock opened at $380.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.39 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.37.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

