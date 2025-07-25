Choreo LLC Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,052,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,687,000 after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,165,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.18.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $560.36 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $564.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

