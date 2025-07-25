Choreo LLC Cuts Position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Dodge & Cox grew its position in SBA Communications by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,287,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in SBA Communications by 27,449.9% during the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 991,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,016,000 after buying an additional 987,647 shares during the period. Voyager Global Management LP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,786,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,762,000 after buying an additional 432,644 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $235.12 on Friday. SBA Communications Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $192.55 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.