Choreo LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,857,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 494.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 790,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,971,000 after buying an additional 657,162 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACWI opened at $131.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average of $120.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.9612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

