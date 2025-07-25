Choreo LLC Decreases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 15,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.30.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $179.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.40 and its 200 day moving average is $176.91. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $198.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.