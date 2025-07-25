Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $222.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.07.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.