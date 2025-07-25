Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $669,400,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 15,395.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,950 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,376,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,077,000 after purchasing an additional 529,513 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,151,000 after purchasing an additional 525,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.80.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $140.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.68. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $167.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

