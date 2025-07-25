Choreo LLC Grows Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 9,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 78.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 34,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.73%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.