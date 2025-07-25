Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total value of $6,525,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,903,988.40. This represents a 57.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 245,530 shares in the company, valued at $60,645,910. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,773 shares of company stock valued at $98,711,043 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.34.

Get Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of DASH opened at $243.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $248.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.48 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.