Choreo LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 730.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,053,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 926,510 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 594,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 285,513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,550,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 415,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 252,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 186,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $13.21 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.49%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -1,281.82%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.