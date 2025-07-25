Choreo LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 74,677 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 640,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,119,000 after buying an additional 50,031 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in General Motors by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

GM opened at $52.39 on Friday. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

