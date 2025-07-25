Choreo LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,180 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 332,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,280,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 191,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 387,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

