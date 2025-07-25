Choreo LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,622 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

Rio Tinto stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.66.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

