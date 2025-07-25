Choreo LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,314,000 after acquiring an additional 919,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,225,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,151,000 after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,893,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,530,000 after acquiring an additional 364,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,411,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,346,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $267.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.06 and its 200-day moving average is $246.61.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.56.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

