Choreo LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL stock opened at $349.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.10 and its 200-day moving average is $249.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $355.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

