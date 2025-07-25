Choreo LLC Has $2 Million Position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average of $98.40. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

